Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He can score a double hundred if promoted to bat at No. 3’ - Mentor David Hussey on KKR batsman

IPL 2020: ‘He can score a double hundred if promoted to bat at No. 3’ - Mentor David Hussey on KKR batsman

IPL 2020: Hussey said with adequate balls at his disposal, the all-rounder can well go on to score a double hundred in T20 cricket which nobody has ever achieved.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 08:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Kolkata Knight Riders squad from last year. (Getty Images)

Dynamic West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell could well bat at No.3 for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020, the schedule for which was announced on Sunday by BCCI. KKR’s think tank headed by coach Brendon McCullum and mentor David Hussey are pondering over the idea of promoting Russell up the order to make maximum use of the all-rounder’s big-hitting prowess.

Also Read | ‘If I can consistently perform well in IPL 2020, opportunities will come’: Karun Nair keeping India dream alive

Hussey said with adequate balls at his disposal, Russell can well go on to score a double hundred in T20 cricket which nobody has ever achieved. “If it benefits the team and helps us win games of cricket, why not? If that means Andre Russell comes in at three and bats 60 balls, he might actually make a double hundred. Anything can happen with Dre Russ,” Hussey said in a news conference.

Also Read | IPL 2020 FULL SCHEDULE: DATE, TIME & VENUE OF ALL MATCHES

Last year, Russell scored 510 runs from 13 innings, averaging 56.66 and also picked up 11 wickets. Terming the all-rounder as the heartbeat of the team, the former Australia cricketer said: “A fantastic player, he is probably almost the heartbeat of the team as well. “We’ve actually got really a well-balanced team... Anyone can bat in any different position. But if it benefits the team, why not, why can’t he bat up the list.”

Also Read | I can get the disease but I know I can fight it: Shikhar Dhawan ahead of IPL 2020



KKR have an all new coaching set-up in former New Zealand captain McCullum as head coach, Hussey as mentor and Kyle Mills as the bowling coach. Under McCullum, KKR will look for combinations that can take on the bowlers, Hussey said.



“Anyone who knows Brendon McCullum is aware that he plays the game at 100 miles per hour, and he tries to encourage the players to take the game on. So we’ve got players who can take the game on, players who can fit in the anchor role,” he explained.

Eoin Morgan will be seen as Dinesh Karthik’s deputy and Hussey hoped that England’s World Cup-winning skipper proves to be a good ally with his calm head.

“He is a huge name, World Cup-winning captain, captain of England for a long time, classy player, classy performer. “He is also going to be a great ally for Dinesh Karthik, maybe fielding in the ring and talking to the bowlers with our captain behind the stumps,” he said of Morgan.

“He is a very cool, calm and collected person. He’s also going to be very heavy in the middle order controlling things. I do expect them to both have a really good relationship on and off the field and I think it’s going to go a long way to having a cool and calm head to winning many games during a very tight tournament.”

KKR will start their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 23.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Pakistan, China planning against us’: BSF chief to jawans on visit to LoC
Sep 07, 2020 07:41 IST
Delhi Metro services resume as part of Unlock 4
Sep 07, 2020 08:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 07, 2020 07:56 IST
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Sep 07, 2020 06:38 IST

latest news

‘He can score a double hundred if promoted to bat at No. 3’
Sep 07, 2020 08:33 IST
Awe-inspiring to scary: 5 varied videos that went viral
Sep 07, 2020 08:33 IST
Air pollution: Low ozone layer found over Brahmaputra river valley
Sep 07, 2020 08:26 IST
Trump minimised seriousness of Covid-19 outbreak in US: Harris
Sep 07, 2020 08:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.