IPL 2020: ‘He carried their middle order’ - Brad Hogg names KKR’s ‘pick of the tournament’

IPL 2020: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg lauded KKR captain Eoin Morgan for carrying the burden of the side’s middle order through the entire tournament.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 07:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindusta Times New Delhi

KKR players during an IPL 2020 match (Twitter)

The mid-season leadership change turned out to be a wise decision for the Kolkata Knight Riders. After the first half of the tournament, Eoin Morgan took over the captaincy charges as Dinesh Karthik decided to step down. Since then, there was no looking back for the England skipper.

Morgan has been in a sublime form as he amassed 418 runs for KKR this season. He played a crucial role with the bat in a must-win contest against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Pat Cummins’ four-wicket haul backed Morgan’s 68-run knock, helping KKR defeat the Royals by 60 runs. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

With this win, KKR jumped to the fourth spot on the points table. While Morgan’s leadership is getting widely praised, former Australian and KKR spinner Brad Hogg feels that the England skipper has carried KKR’s middle-order throughout the tournament. The former bowler also praised Pat Cummins for his brilliant performance against the Royals.

Also Read | KKR captain Eoin Morgan’s birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan takes internet by storm

Hogg took to his Twitter account and wrote, “#KKR have a nervous two days, yes @patcummins30 has been brilliant, but the pick of the tournament was @Eoin16 who has carried their middle-order all tournament, complementing the excellent starts from @RealShubmanGill #IPL2020 #KKRvRR.”

 

Though KKR have moved to the top four, their fate is still hanging by a thread. They would hope Mumbai Indians defeat the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday so that their entry to playoff gets a clearance. On the other hand, the Royals are now out from the playoff contention after losing the match against the Knight Riders.

