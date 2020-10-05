Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He has shown the way to Indian batsman,’ Sunil Gavaskar lauds Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s front-foot pull shot

IPL 2020: ‘He has shown the way to Indian batsman,’ Sunil Gavaskar lauds Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s front-foot pull shot

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: The MI captain is known for his short-arm pulls of the front foot. He in fact hit a similar one for a six off Sandeep Sharma against SRH on Sunday, which incidentally, was his only scoring shot.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 11:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020. (PTI)

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 6 in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Sunday but he continued to be in the discussion even during the next match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar gave Rohit the ultimate compliment by saying that he has shown the way to the Indian batsmen.

READ| ‘Time’s running out,’ Gautam Gambhir comes down hard on Rajasthan Royals batsman

“Rohit Sharma has shown the way to the Indian batsman. Weight on the front foot and pulls it, that is how Rohit Sharma bats,” Gavaskar said on commentary when Mayank pulled CSK pacer Shardul Thakur for a four in the sixth over of the KXIP innings.



It was shortish delivery from Thakur. Mayank Agarwal stood on the front foot and pulled him through mid-wicket, exactly like Rohit does.

The MI captain is known for his short-arm pulls of the front foot. He in fact hit a similar one for a six off Sandeep Sharma against SRH on Sunday, which incidentally, was his only scoring shot.

READ| ‘He doesn’t get the kind of recognition he should,’ MS Dhoni praises Stephen Fleming

Rohit has blown hot and cold in this IPL. While he has scored 70 and 80 against KKR and KXIP respectively to lead MI to victories but he has managed 12, 8 and 6 in the other three in between.

MI, however, won their match against SRH comfortably by 34 runs courtesy Quinton de Kock’s 63 and some late flourish with the bat from Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya.

MI will next face Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Oct 05, 2020 10:45 IST
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Oct 05, 2020 10:18 IST
‘CBI has become BJP’s electoral weapon’: Congress reacts to DK Shivakumar raids
Oct 05, 2020 11:06 IST
India-US 2 plus 2 on Oct 26-27, geospatial pact BECA to be signed
Oct 05, 2020 07:31 IST

latest news

Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 pack a punch with flagship features, top-notch privacy, and exciting new colours
Oct 05, 2020 11:30 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya is happy her ‘friend’ Sidharth is stealing the show
Oct 05, 2020 11:34 IST
Bobby Deol says he was supposed to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee
Oct 05, 2020 11:25 IST
Get grooving to the Alt Z Life! Samsung takes privacy to a whole new level with Quick Switch and Intelligent Content Suggestions
Oct 05, 2020 11:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.