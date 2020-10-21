Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He is arguably one of greatest cricketing brains in the world,’ Ajit Agarkar says MS Dhoni needs to make one change for CSK

IPL 2020: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar opened up the woes that CSK and Dhoni have faced this season on Star Sports’ Fan Week, and he suggested that Dhoni needs to change on thing.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals. (PTI)

The Indian Premier League 2020 season was expected to be the big return for former India captain MS Dhoni. The three-time IPL winning captain, Dhoni, had taken a sabbatical from cricket following India’s loss to New Zealand in the Wolrd Cup semifinal, and then before the start of IPL in September, he announced his international retirement.

The IPL 2020 was going to be a chance for the fans to witness Dhoni back in action once again, but unfortunately, things have not quite gone MS’ way in the tournament.

READ | ‘This team may have run out of juice,’ Head coach Stephen Fleming concedes CSK’s season might be over

Dhoni has not been able to find consistency with the bat, and CSK have already lost 7 out of 10 games they have placed so far, and are currently placed at the bottom of the table with only 6 points.



Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar opened up the woes that CSK and Dhoni have faced this season on Star Sports’ Fan Week, and he suggested that Dhoni needs to change on thing.

“In my opinion, MS Dhoni shouldn’t be batting lower than No.5. It will obviously depend on what the situation is, but the lowest, he should go is No.5,” Agarkar said.

READ| During historic ton, Shikhar Dhawan became only the fifth player to achieve prestigious IPL feat

“He is arguably one of the greatest cricketing brains to ever play the game. He can see things and assess situations which other players can’t and you can see, as the tournament progress, his forms getting better as well,” he added.

“So, he shouldn’t be batting lower than No.5 for me,” Agarkar further said.

CSK will next take on Mumbai Indians on Friday.

