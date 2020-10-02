IPL 2020: ‘He is India’s Mr 360’ - Sanjay Bangar draws comparison with AB de Villiers, gives huge compliment to KXIP batsman KL Rahul

Former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar lauded KL Rahul for his exploits in IPL 2020. Drawing comparisons with Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers, Bangar termed KXIP captain Rahul the Indian Mr 360 for his ability to play shots to almost every part of the ground.

“Everyone calls AB de Villiers Mr 360, I’d like to say KL Rahul is India’s 360,” Sanjay Bangar said on Star Sports.

KL Rahul has been in fantastic form in IPL 2020. Rahul slammed an unbeaten 132 against RCB, which is the highest score by an Indian and also the highest score by a captain in IPL.

Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been single-handedly driving KXIP’s batting unit, so much so that if they don’t fire, KXIP don’t even come close to winning a match. Like it happened in their last match against Mumbai Indians. Chasing 192 for victory, KXIP could only manage 143 for 8 in their 20 overs despite a brisk start provided by openers Rahul and Mayank.

Mayank was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 25 off 18 balls and KL Rahul fell soon after to Rahul Chahar for 17 off 19.

Talking about Mayank’s stunning run in the tournament, Bangar said, he has improved as a cricketer.

“He’s grown as a cricketer. He now believes he can win matches and he has done that He has single-handedly taken KXIP to match-winning positions this year,” Bangar said.

Mayank took the orange cap from Rahul after their match against MI. Mayank currently has 246 runs in 4 matches at ana average of 61.50 and a strike rate of 166.21. Rahul is second on the list with 239 runs in as many matches at an average of 79.66 and a strike rate of 148.44. Both of them have scored centuries in the tournament so far.

“Until and unless that orange cap stays with Kings XI I’m happy. He’s (Agarwal) worked very hard and deserves that cap. I’m sure I’ll take it off him soon,” said Rahul.

Mayank, however, said they are not in any sort of competition with each other. “We are not competing for the cap, we are just looking to play some good cricket. It doesn’t matter who gets the runs, be it Rahul, Pooran, or anyone else. Runs in the international circuit have given me a lot of confidence. In the lockdown, I sat down and looked at how things will work in the T20 template. The thought is just about getting into great positions.”