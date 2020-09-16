Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He is the best all-rounder in the world’ - Rinku Singh’s high praise for KKR teammate

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rinku Singh is known to be on good terms with Andre Russell. In a recent interaction, he revealed how the bonding started.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 14:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Rinku Singh. (KKR)

Rinku Singh is a rising star among the ranks of Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-handed batsman has been a part of the KKR franchise since 2018 and has also made a name for himself in the domestic circuit with tremendous performances for Uttar Pradesh. In the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, Rinku finished off as the highest-run scorer in the group stage.

Rinku is known to be good friends with West Indies star Andre Russell. In a recent interaction on Kolkata Knight Riders official website, the 22-year-old revealed how and when the two cricketers started bonding.

“I haven’t really spoken much with him because I can’t speak in English that well. But yeah, the first year we enjoyed a lot on his birthday in our room,” Rinku revealed.

“We even partied and danced together. So, I guess we started bonding well afterwards,” he further said.



Rinku was also questioned on Russell’s batting ability. In his response, the Uttar Pradesh batsman described him as the best all-rounder in the world.

“There is no one who can hit the ball better than him. He has a lot of life and strength in him. His sixes are massive and I just don’t see any batsman as a competition to him. He is the best all-rounder in the world at this moment,” he said.

Speaking on his time at KKR, Rinku further said: “The experience has been great. I have learnt so many things. I got to play such high-level cricket with legendary cricketers. My experience also grew on how to treat a match on its merit.”

