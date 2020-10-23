Sections
IPL 2020: 'He played an innings like me,' Virender Sehwag impressed with SRH batsman

IPL 2020: ‘He played an innings like me,’ Virender Sehwag impressed with SRH batsman

IPL 2020: So impressed was Virender Sehwag of Manish Pandey’s knock that it reminded the former swashbuckling batsman of his days or yore.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets. (SRH/Twitter)

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag is mighty pleased watching Manish Pandey’s half-century for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Thursday. Pandey hit an unbeaten 83 and forged an unbeaten 140-run partnership taking Sunrisers home by eight wickets. In fact, so impressed was Sehwag with Pandey’s knock that it reminded the former swashbuckling batsman of his days or yore.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“Yesterday, Hyderabad made Rajasthan dance to their beats and showed them what it’s like to be a puppet as well as how enjoyable puppetry is. Pandey ji played an innings like me and wrecked Rajasthan,” Sehwag said on his YouTube show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’.

 

“I think he sat and binge-watched all the Veeru Ki Baithak episodes. Good for him. Now he will get a warranty, Vijay Shankar played a good supporting role and became Vijay ‘Run’ Kar. Now it finally seems like Hyderabad’s middle order and their playoff chances have both been given CPR.”

Also Read | ‘Knew he will come hard at us,’ Pandey and Shankar reveal their plan to tackle Archer

And rightly so. The loss, RR’s seventh of the season has severely dented their campaign as they languish at No. 7 on the points table, a run above bottom-dwellers Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, moved to fifth and are currently on eight points after four wins.

After the match, Pandey said he was glad to see SRH’s middle order firing. “There were enough talks around our middle order. High time for us to perform. I just wanted to stay on the wicket and play my shots. Really happy that it came off today. We had the opportunity to win the game for SRH, really happy I’m standing here,” the batsman said.

