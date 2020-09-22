IPL 2020: ‘He probably has the best bouncer in world cricket’: Sunil Gavaskar’s high-praise for KXIP seamer

IPL 2020: Sunil Gavsakar named the bowler who he thinks has the best bouncer in world cricket right now. (Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab may have lost their first game of IPL 2020 to Delhi Capitals in a thrilling contest that was decided by a Super Over but two of their Indian cricketers – Mohammed Shami and Mayank Agarwal - were standout performers. While Agarwal failed to score that all-important 1 run in the last over despite batting brilliantly throughout KXIP’s chase, it was Shami who provided them a goos start with his venomous spell with the new ball after captain KL Rahul had opted to bowl first.

Shami’s stunning performance with the new ball earned praise from all quarters but none bigger than what legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had to say.

Gavaskar said Shami has the ‘best bouncer’ in world cricket. “He (Shami) probably has the best bouncer in world cricket, it skids on to to you,” Gavaskar said during commentary of the DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 match no.2 in Dubai.

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull, who was in the commentary box at that time also praised Shami. Doull and Gavaskar also talked about how Shami’s firm wrist-position ensures an upright seam at the point of release, allowing the ball to land on to it more often than not.

Such was the discipline with which Shami bowled that it forced the otherwise composed Prithvi Shaw to play a false shot in the next over as Shami picked up his first wicket of the match. West Indies’ batsman Shimron Hetmyer dispatched Shami for a boundary on the next delivery, but the Indian paceman bowled an outstanding delivery into the body of the hard hitter, which took a leading edge of the bat and was caught at covers.

He ended the innings with figures of 3/15, which are his best ever in IPL. Yes, Mohammed Shami produced his best IPL spell against his old team, beating his previous best of 3/21, which he had picked up for KXIP against Mumbai Indians last season.