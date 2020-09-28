IPL 2020: ‘He’s a captain in the making’ - KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul showcased his talent with the bat when he hammered an unbeaten 132 runs in 69 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week. The right-handed batsman carried in on the same vein of form in Punjab’s next game against Rajasthan Royals as he went on to slam another half century and stitched a 183-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal for the opening wicket. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Rahul’s team lost the match after a brilliant late flourish from RR batsman Rahul Tewatia, but no one can question the dedication and intensity that KXIP skipper brought on to the field. In a recent chat on Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face Cricket Series, KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia said that Rahul is one of the most versatile players in Indian cricket.

IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: Live Streaming

“As far as Anil Kumble and KL Rahul are concerned it’s good that they’re from Karnataka, I think it’s very important. I think we’ve got a lot of wonderful players from Karnataka and across India and the world. I think we’ve got an exceedingly well-balanced team, with an exceedingly well-balanced director and coach in Anil Kumble, his experience, his respect, his wisdom just stands out,” Wadia said.

“He is a phenomenal bowler, phenomenal leader and a nice person. He is humble, simple, to the point and very professional,” Wadia further added.

Also read: Always knew Tewatia would get IPL stardom with batting, says coach Vijay Yadav

For KL Rahul, Wadia said: “As one can recollect we went very strong for KL Rahul in the auctions. Show me a more versatile player in Indian cricket at the moment. He can open, he can go down to number four, and he can go down to number six. At every point of that chain of the 11, to add he is also a wicketkeeper.”

Wadia further stressed that KL Rahul is a captain in the making for India. “He is a captain in the making, as he said recently “I have watched Virat, thinking like a captain.” And when you’re a wicket keeper you automatically think a lot, so it’s going to be amazing. Our role is just to encourage them and give them more confidence,” he signed off.