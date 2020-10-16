IPL 2020: ‘He’s been a superhuman for us’ - Jos Buttler names the ‘most talented’ cricketer he has played with

England and Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has shared the dressing the room with some of the best players in modern-day cricket while playing for England and in the IPL. But when he was asked to name the ‘most talented’ player he has played with, he had only one answer. Buttler named England and Royals teammate Ben Stokes as the ‘most talented’ cricketer when he was asked about it by RR captain Steve Smith.

Buttler referred to Stokes as a ‘superhuman’ who has pulled off ‘freaky stuff’ while playing for England.

“Probably say Ben Stokes... He has been a superhuman for us in English cricket. He tends to do some freaky stuff on the cricket field, he’s pretty talented,” said Jos Buttler in YouTube show called Royals Rapid Fire.

Stokes arrived in UAE a couple of weeks ago to take part in IPL 2020. He missed the first few matches of the Royals as he was with his family back in New Zealand spending time with his ailing father.

The England all-rounder who is one of the main players for the Royals along with captain Smith and Buttler, has played two matches in this year’s IPL.

While he couldn’t perform much in his first match which took place a day after his six-day mandatory quarantine was over, Stokes seemed to be in good touch against the Delhi Capitals.

Opening the batting, Stokes scored 41 but the Royals could not chase down the 162-run target and were restricted to 148 for 8.

“The last few games obviously haven’t gone down too well for us but still in the early part of the competition and it’s such a long competition the IPL that you’re going to win some and you’re going to lose some games. It’s all about peaking at the right time and we’ve got the confidence from the first two games of scoring big first innings runs and also in the second game where we chased down a big total. So, I’m sure everyone will take confidence from that and hopefully, we can turn it around in the coming matches,” Stokes said.