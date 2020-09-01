IPL 2020 | ‘He’s been incredible’: Matthew Hayden names two fast bowlers he expects to do well this season

Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden expects Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah to be the two standout quicks in the IPL 2020.

Hayden, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the first two seasons of the IPL, reckons Bhuvneshwar’s experience – he’s won the Purple Cap in back-to-back editions in 2016 and 2017 – and the fact that Bumrah is among the top three pacers in the world – makes them a threat for opposition batsmen.

“I feel the experienced seam bowlers will always be a threat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar obviously has been incredible in the IPL. And from the Mumbai Indians point of view, who can go past one of the finest bowlers in world cricket, i.e. Jasprit Bumrah. I think he is as good as anyone on their day,” Hayden said on the Star Sports Show on Cricket Connected.

Among spinners, Hayden feels CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja can have a good season. CSK pack a strong punch in the spin department with the likes of Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner in their ranks and besides Harbhajan and Jadeja, the former batsman believes the leg-spinners have a good chance to shine this year.

“I think you have got a handful of spinners as well who can look to dominate the play,” Hayden said. “Even the old boys can do the job. I am thinking of guys like Harbhajan Singh, who didn’t play a lot of cricket last year but still a wily off-spinner who can have a go. “Jadeja from CSK, some of the leggies as well who have got a big chance to get amongst the wickets this year.”