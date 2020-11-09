IPL 2020: ‘He’s been outstanding,’ David Warner names Indian pacer as ‘find of this IPL’

David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals (DC) match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. (PTI)

The fairytale run that Sunrisers Hyderabad embarked on at the end of the Indian Premier League has finally come to an end. They went on a four-game winning streak which pushed them to Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020. But that run was ended by the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. SRH weren’t able to get the best performance out of their players at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium as they fell short by 17 runs to crash out of the tournament.

However, SRH produced some impressive performances during the tournament with several players rising to the occasion. The usual suspects like David Warner, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson produced the goods but players like Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, and Manish Pandey were also match-winners on their day.

However, there was one player who impressed everyone with his spectacular death bowling. T Natarajan surprised people with his accurate bowling as SRH relied on the young pacer during crunch situations. Natarajan is the bowler with the most Yorkers in the tournament with the number going above 160.

SRH captain David Warner was also impressed with his display as maintained that he was proud of his team despite failing to make it to the final.

“First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCB, but I’m proud to be where we are today.

“Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he’s been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has Manish Pandey at No. 3. From an all-round perspective, it’s been great. I’d like to thank all our supporters at home.” Warner, however, admitted that fielding let his team down in the tournament.

“The main thing is attitude in the field. You can’t win if you don’t take catches, so that, we’ll have to do much better next time - that’s what’s let us down in this tournament - the attitude on the field,” said the explosive opener from Australia. Asked about the impact of the injuries to key players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha, he said, “It has been difficult, but the rest of the players have been excellent in their roles to get us where we have gotten today.”

The final of the IPL 2020 will be played on 10th November at the Dubai International Stadium between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.