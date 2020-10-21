Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He will be flying back,’ CEO says CSK player will play no further part in Indian Premier League 2020

IPL 2020: ‘He will be flying back,’ CEO says CSK player will play no further part in Indian Premier League 2020

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Chennai Super Kings player Dwayne Bravo celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad Manish Pandey during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (PTI)

Things haven’t gone to plan for Chennai Super Kings this season. They were big favourites ahead of Indian Premier League season 13. They were in the limelight as fans were excited to witness MS Dhoni back in action after more than a year. He also had announced his retirement from international cricket ahead of the tournament.

However, things started on the wrong foot for the three-time champions. Several players and staff members were found to be Covid-19 positive during testing. Then star batsman Suresh Raina and experienced spinner Harbhajan Singh left UAE for India due to personal reasons. They won the first match against Mumbai Indians but things have been bumpy since then. CSK now sit in the last position in the IPL 2020 points table with only 3 wins from 10 matches.

READ | ‘He is arguably one of greatest cricketing brains in the world,’ Ajit Agarkar says MS Dhoni needs to make one change for CSK

With only four games remaining to play for them, it looks likely that CSK will miss becoming a top-four side for the first time in their history. They also have been dealt another blow as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the season due to a groin injury.



Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that the West Indian is due to fly home in a few days and will play no further part in the league.

“No, Bravo isn’t playing any more part this time round and the groin injury has ruled him out. He will be flying back in a day or two,” the CEO said.

Kasi Viswanathan also talked about the absence of Raina and Harbhajan.

“Undoubtedly Raina and Harbhajan are both vital cogs in the CSK unit and they were missed. But you have to respect personal decisions and that is how we function irrespective of whether it is a senior or junior player,” he explained.

CSK will next play Mumbai Indians on Friday at the Sharjah Stadium.

