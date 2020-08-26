IPL 2020: ‘He will do most of the planning’ - KXIP captain KL Rahul on equation with Anil Kumble

Kings XI Punjab are once again one of the underdogs as the countdown begins for yet another season of the Indian Premier League. KXIP along with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are among the teams who have not yet won the league.

But the team is confident of a good show under the leadership of young and spirited captain KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman, who has played for RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, has come into his own ever since making the switch to KXIP.

He has been an asset to the team, smashing 659 runs for Kings XI Punjab at an average of 54.91 in IPL 2018 and followed that up with 593 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2019.

His great show with the bat has led the franchise to trust him with captaincy and Rahul’s job has been made easy with the appointment of Anil Kumble as Director of Cricket Operations.

Kumble is known for being a thinking coach and mentor, as he has shown during his stint as the coach of the Indian national team. Rahul, in a video posted by IPL on Twitter spoke about his equation with Kumble and how it will help him.

“Somebody like Anil bhai helps me immensely because I share a very good relationship off the field as we are from the same state and has made life as captain very easy,” Rahul said in a video released by the Indian Premier League on their website.

“I know he (Anil Kumble) will do most of the planning and I just have to go out in the middle and carry it out,” he added.

KXIP last made it to the knock-out stage in 2014, when they finished runners-up. The team would hope to break the jinx this season. Incidentally the first half of the IPL in 2014 was played in the UAE.