Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 | ‘His knowledge, his experience will surely help’: Brett Lee explains how KXIP can win this season

IPL 2020 | ‘His knowledge, his experience will surely help’: Brett Lee explains how KXIP can win this season

With the experience of having coached the Indian cricket team for a year, Lee is hopeful of the former India leg-spinner making a big impact for Kings XI Punjab in this season of the IPL.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 17:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Brett Lee played three seasons for Kings Xi Punjab and picked up 13 wickets. (Getty Images)

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee hopes Kings XI Punjab are able to go the distance this season of the IPL, and expects them to benefit from having someone of Anil Kumble’s stature as coach of the team. Kumble was appointed KXIP’s coach last October and with the experience of having coached the Indian cricket team for a year, Lee, a former player of the franchise, is hopeful of the former India leg-spinner making a big impact for the franchise.

Also Follow | Full coverage of IPL 2020

“Having someone like that (Anil Kumble) in terms of the mix of the team and certainly the squad will be invaluable. The knowledge, the experiences, will definitely help,” Lee said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Lee was with KXIP the first three seasons of the IPL and picked up nine wickets from 13 games, including a wicketless season in 2010. The franchise has struggled for consistency since the very beginning with their best performance coming in 2014, when they made the final against Kolkata Knight Riders but lost. They finished semi-finalists in the inaugural edition of the IPL but have thrice managed sixth and eighth place finishes.

Also Read | ‘They will feel a lot more at home’: Brett Lee names team he thinks is favourite to win



“Kings XI need to win, they have got a great squad, they have got a wonderful team that can definitely get close and close but they have not got over the line yet, so, I’m actually waiting for that to happen. A great franchise to play for, I put up my hand-up and say that was a lot of fun to play for that franchise,” Lee added.



Lee weighed in on the safety protocols associated with the IPL – which is moving to the UAE this season – and expects the players to act responsibly in the Emirates. KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia highlighted how the entire focus should be on ensuring that not a single Covid-19 case is registered. As he rightfully pointed out, one positive Covid-19 case and the IPL will run the risk of getting cancelled altogether, an aspect that Lee touched upon.

“Firstly, for your health, the most important thing to do is to make sure you social distance and to make sure you adhere by the COVID standards, so I don’t reckon any player would want to go out and do the wrong thing. It’s also for their teams and their fans, because if the IPL didn’t happen, it would be a catastrophe, wouldn’t it? Around the world, people want to see cricket, they are missing sport,” Lee said.

“I believe that all sportsmen, certainly cricketers, will make sure that they do the right thing and that is playing by the rules, staying inside the bubble and just having fun and playing some great cricket. Look, it’s an eight to nine-week tournament, they are getting paid really, really well, they are putting on a great show for the world, so embrace the eight weeks.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Adityanath’s office refuses to comment on reports of mosque trust’s invite for library, hospital event
Aug 09, 2020 17:44 IST
Six more people die due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan
Aug 09, 2020 17:44 IST
Bihar becomes first state to have 10 lakh self help groups run by women
Aug 09, 2020 17:42 IST
Travel must-haves for post-pandemic era trips
Aug 09, 2020 17:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.