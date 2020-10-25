IPL 2020: ‘Hope we didn’t give too many heart attacks’ - Preity Zinta reacts on KXIP’s yet another close win

Kings XI Punjab seemed to have develop a habit in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League of taking their matches right down to the wire. KXIP started the tournament with a Super Over against Delhi Capitals which they lost, and then two games later, they saw Rajasthan Royals chasing down 224 against them in an epic thriller. Luckily for KXIP captain KL Rahul, and head coach Anil Kumble, the franchise has seen them being on the right side of results in the past four games, but all those wins, too, have gone right down to the wire.

KXIP defeated RCB in a last-ball thriller with Nicholas Pooran hitting a six last week. Two games later, KXIP also played an unforgettable match against Mumbai Indians which saw two Super Overs for the first time in history of the tournament. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates

KXIP’s game against SRH on Saturday was not too different as it took a sensational bowling effort from Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan to bring their team back on track and push for an unexpected win. Defending 127, KXIP had seen Jonny Bairstow and David Warner giving SRH a good start.

But after the openers were dismissed in quick succession, Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar stitched a solid partnership to push their team closer to a win. But wickets started falling at regular intervals and eventually SRH fell short of the target by 12 runs.

After yet another close win, KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta took to Twitter to celebrate the win. “So excited I cannot sleep. Hope we did not give too many heart attacks 2 R fans. Tonight’s a great lesson on never giving up & fighting till the End,” the Bollywood star wrote.

Meanwhile, KXIP captain KL Rahul had admitted that he was speechless after the win. “Yes we are making it a habit. In the first half we somehow couldn’t make this a habit. I am just speechless right now to be honest. Very happy with the show from the boys. The work done is always behind the scenes, not just the players, but the support staff. You can’t change much in a player in two months but you can always make them mentally better and that’s what coach Kumble, Andy, Charl, Jonty and Wasim have done,” Rahul said.

KXIP will next face off against KKR on Monday.