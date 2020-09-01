IPL 2020: ‘Hopefully, I’ll be in action soon’ - Deepak Chahar shares video after recovering from Covid-19

Chennai Super Kings’ Deepak Chahar, who was one of the 13 members from the franchise to test positive for Covid-19 has recovered from the virus, the fast bowler said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

“Hello everyone, thank so much for wishes and prayers. I’ve recovered well and hopefully be in action soon. One more thing, never miss your leg day no matter where you are and what condition you are,” Chahar said.

Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad were the two players to be infected by the virus when the first Covid test was conducted on CSK upon their arrival. Although the name of the players were initially not disclosed, a tweet by Deepak’s cousin, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar indicated that the fast bowler could be one of the players.

“Stay strong brother Flexed biceps hoping for your speedy recovery and all my prayers for you Folded hands get well soon,” Rahul had tweeted tagging Deepak in the post along with his picture.