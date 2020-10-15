IPL 2020: How severe is Shreyas Iyer’s shoulder injury? Shikhar Dhawan provides important update

Shreyas Iyer walked off the field with immense pain in his left shoulder after attempting to stop a boundary against Rajasthan Royals in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Iyer, the DC captain, spent the rest of the evening watching the remainder of the match from the dressing room, with Shikhar Dhawan taking charge of proceedings in the captain.

After the match, Dhawan gave an update regarding how Iyer’s shoulder is holding up. “Shreyas is in a bit of pain. We will know more tomorrow. His shoulder is moving, touch wood,” he said.

The capitals moved to the top of the table with 12 points, toppling Mumbai Indians from the position. Batting first, Dhawan and Iyer scored half-centuries to take the team to 161/7, a total that proved to be enough for DC to defend. Their bowlers produced a fine show, especially fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Tushar Deshpande, who bowled phenomenally well in the death to squeeze out a 13-run win.

“I am glad that we won this game. Coming back into this was a great team effort. Quite enjoyed it. We always believed we had a chance. We knew their batting is not that deep,” Dhawan said. “We knew we could get into them if we got the top order. And we have got experience in the bowling. Now we have got a gun bowler in Anrich. And Tushar bowled smartly too, bowling slower balls, making them hit to the bigger boundary.”