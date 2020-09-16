IPL 2020: ‘I don’t like bowling to Andre Russell in nets,’ says KKR spinner

A look at Andre Russell’s stats in the Indian Premier League indicates why bowlers from all around the world do not like facing off against him in a T20 game. The 2019 IPL showed that whenever Russell-mania unleashes himself on the ground, there is no chance for the oppositions to bounce back. In one of the major highlights of the last season, Russell smashed an unbeaten 48 in 13 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad to take KKR to a sensational win from the brinks of a defeat.

Russell scored 510 runs in 14 games last year in the IPL at an average of 56.66 and aa strike rate of whopping 204.81. Overall, he has played 64 IPL games and has a strike rate of 186.41.

KKR left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was asked about his experience of bowling to Russell in the nets, and the 25-year-old explained why he finds it a difficult task to do.

“To be very honest I don’t like to bowl to Andre Russell during the nets sessions because you tend to get scared when he goes for the big one, and sometimes he misses out and it comes straight to you,” Yadav told News 18.

“Difficult to adjust yourself but yeah, if you are bowling to him you get a lot of experience to bowl in death overs or big hitting batsmen. It’s a good experience for me and he’s definitely one of the best T20 players and we’re lucky to have him,” Kuldeep further said.

The two-time champions KKR will be looking to win their third title when IPL 2020 kicks off from September 19th in the UAE.