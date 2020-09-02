IPL 2020: I don’t own players, can’t decide on Suresh Raina’s comeback, says CSK owner N Srinivasan

Chennai Super Kings’ owner N Srininvasan on Thursday said that he cannot decide whether India batsman Suresh Raina will make a return to Indian Premier League this year. Raina, citing “personal reasons” had left the CSK camp in the UAE last week and returned home. “It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front,” Raina told Cricbuzz in an interview.

In the same interview, Raina hinted that he might decide to go back to UAE to be a part of the tournament this year at some point. The former BCCI president Srinivasan was initially furious with Raina’s departure but softened his stance later.

“I have treated him like one (son). The reason for CSK’s success in IPL over the years is because of the fact that franchise never poked its nose into cricketing matters. India Cements is running cricket since ‘60s. I will always remain like that,” Srinivasan told news agency PTI.

On being asked if he is expecting Raina to make a return this year, Srinivasan said that the decision is out of his hands.

“Look, please understand, that that’s not my domain (whether Raina will come back or not) at all,” the former ICC and BCCI chief said. “We own a team, we own the franchise but we do not own players. Team is ours but players are not. I don’t own the players,” he added.

“I am not the cricket captain. I have never told them (team management) whom to play, whom to take in the auction, never. We have the greatest captain of all times. So, why shall I even interfere in cricketing matters?” Srinivasan further said.

CSK have been three-time champpions in the high-profile league, shifted to UAE this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

