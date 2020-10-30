IPL 2020: ‘I feel it’s a really challenging thing,’ Ben Stokes talks about the struggles of staying in a bio-bubble

Cricket was stopped midway in March 2020 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The cricketing universe wondered when their favourite sport would make a comeback as Covid-19 spread like wildfire throughout the world. But in June England were the first nation to host a cricket series. They played West Indies and Pakistan in successive series to commence the restart of cricket. But their was a clause that players had to stay in bio-bubbles during the duration of the series.

There were strict fines also placed on players who left the bubble without prior consent. England fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped from the squad hours before the second Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester for breaking the team’s bio-secure protocols. Archer had to spend five days in isolation and undergo two Covid-19 tests before his self-isolation period was lifted.

Cricketers have often talked about the difficulties of staying in a bio-bubble. England all-rounder Ben Stokes also commented on the matter. saying that it very difficult for the players to stay in a bio-bubble for long.

“It obviously comes with its challenges, you know being away from the family, being in the same place for a long period of time, it can get a bit monotonous after a certain point of time,” Stokes said.

“...we would much rather be in a bubble playing cricket and doing what we love than sitting at home not being able to do that. We need to put things into perspective, there are millions in the world suffering a lot more than what we are,” he reasoned.

“Thinking about them when we feel that times are getting tough makes it a little bit easier.”Concerns have been raised about prolonged stay in a bio-bubble with Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq warning of psychological consequences.

“I feel it’s a really challenging thing to go through. Especially, when it’s so far away from what we have been used to for so many years.”

Bio-bubbles are not going to go away any soon as a vaccine for the virus has still not been prepared.