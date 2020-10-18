IPL 2020: ‘I had my plans’ - Lockie Ferguson after getting 2 wickets off 3 balls in Super Over against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman David Warner during the Super Over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (PTI)

Trusted to bowl the Super Over in his first match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Locke Ferguson said he ‘had his plans’ on how to go about things. Ferguson dismissed David Warner off the first ball with a slower one and then knocked over young Abdul Samad a ball later to give KKR an easy 3-run target in the Super Over. Captain Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik took 4 deliveries to finish off the game.

Ferguson’s exploits were not limited to the Super Over only. He picked up the wickets of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg and finished with highly impressive figures of 3 for 15 in his 4 overs.

“Getting David Warner out especially at the start of the super over,” Ferguson said when asked about his favourite wicket in the match.

“It’s great having Morgs (Eoin Morgan) at the top off the mark with his calmness and of course I had my plan which was working throughout the game. Look we’ll take this win and enjoy tonight, it was a very good win on a tough wicket. It was nice to put the icing on the cake after the batsmen’s effort,” he said.

KKR skipper Morgan was relieved man after the win.

“For Lockie to come in and perform in both phases was outstanding. We’ve been sort of striving to get wins out of the last couple of games, didn’t happen against Mumbai; today we were competitive,” he said.

His five wickets in the game got KKR the much-needed two points to take their tally to 10 while Sunrisers stay put on 6 points and are in serious danger of missing the play-offs.

Earlier, Ex-captain Dinesh Karthik’s carefree approach was well complemented by skipper Eoin Morgan’s grace as Kolkata Knight Riders managed a par 163 for five after being put into bat.

Karthik (29 not out) and Morgan (34 off 23 balls) joined forces at 105 for four and added 58 runs in the last five overs after 150 was looking a tall-order at one stage.

Morgan’s innings had three fours and a flicked six over mid-wicket off Basil Thampi while Karthik hit a couple of sixes and equal number of boundaries.

(With PTI inputs)