IPL 2020: ‘I have accepted that injuries will be a part of what I do,’ says Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a difficult 2019 in which he had to miss months of cricket due to back injury. Pandya had to undergo surgery due to the injury and had to undergo rehabilitation period as well. Pandya was set to return in the limited-overs series against South Africa in March, but the series was deferred due to spread of novel coronavirus.

Now, the right-arm fast bowler will return to play for Mumbai Indians when the Indian Premier League kicks off from September 19th. Speaking on the injuries he has suffered in his career so far, Pandya said that he gets motivated by them.

“In my life, I have realised one thing that injuries would be with me. No one wants to get injured but I accept the fact that what I do, injuries will be a part,” Pandya said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians

“Injuries have always kept me going, always kept me motivated, actually taught me how much I have to put hard yards and the hard work has always increased, never decreased,” he further added.

The Mumbai Indians star also went on to add that he and his brother Krunal have always focused on maintaining their fitness, and always try to go one step ahead.

“Luckily, me and Krunal had the privilege of having a gym at home, so because of that portion we were able to focus on our fitness, which I have always believed that if you become much fitter than what you are previously I think you can increase your skill level and adapt to lots of things which you have never seen before,” Pandya said.

“I have always felt that if you go one step ahead in your fitness, there are many more magical moments in your life waiting,” he added.

On being asked if he feels he is in the right space to play in the IPL, Pandya said: “Luckily I got one tournament which was DY Patil which I played for Reliance, as a player it gave me immense confidence to implement the hard work I have done over a period of time. The way I am hitting the ball right now, the shape and mental space I am in, it is just a matter of time that I go and spend some time on the ground and I think things will come out pretty well.

“IPL is something I have really enjoyed and I would like to make a comeback very strong, just looking forward to it,” he added.

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, UAE on September 19th.