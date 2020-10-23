IPL 2020: I have faith that whatever I touch, I will turn it to gold, says Shikhar Dhawan after historic ton

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan gave a glimpse of the form that he is in when he registered a historic ton against Kings XI Punjab in DC’s previous encounter of Indian Premier League 2020. Dhawan had scored a ton against Chennai Super Kings, which he followed up with another century against KXIP - and in doing so, he became the first-ever cricketer to register back-to-back centuries in IPL. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Dhawan had got off to a slow start in the 13th edition of IPL, but he has found himself in supreme form as the tournament is reaching the business end. Dhawan is sitting at the 2nd position in the list of IPL 2020 Orange Cap cotenders with 465 runs from 10 games with twin centuries.

Speaking to ANI, a confident Dhawan opened up on the slow start to the tournament but said that he always had faith in himself. The left-handed batsman added that he does not listen to noise from outside.

“I like to stay happy, don’t like to take stress. Firstly what people say doesn’t reach my ears and I don’t wish to listen to what is being said and secondly, I love playing and it gives me joy,” Dhawan said.

“I know the hard work I have done and how fit I am and the preparations that I have done. I have full faith in me that whatever I touch I will turn it into gold,” Dhawan further added.

Delhi Capitals will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday