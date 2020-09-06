IPL 2020: ‘I have got no worries in terms of safety’, says KKR’s Pat Cummins

Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins is excited for the challenge that is in store for him ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League which kicks off from September 19th. Cummins, along with the rest of the Australian team, is currently in England for the limited-overs series. The Australia and England players are scheduled to fly directly to the UAE after the series ends on September 16th.

Speaking on the long schedule in front of them, Cummins said that it will be a mental challenge for all the players. “In terms of the mental challenge over here, for sure, it is a long tour and when you add the IPL, you probably go on, especially without seeing your families,” Cummins said in a virtual press conference on Saturday, according to the New Indian Express.

“The important thing is you have to be prepared and come up with a game plan to manage yourself,” he added.

Cummins was also questioned whether he has any concerns regarding the safety of players after 13 members of Chennai Super Kings contingent were tested positive of Covid-19 virus last month. In his response, the seamer said that he knows that the organisers have taken every precaution in the book.

“In terms of safety, I have got no worries at all, hearing about the length that they have gone to protect the tournament, the players, staff, it is huge. Here in England too, no stones have been left unturned, we feel really safe and I am sure that it is going to be the same in the UAE as well from whatever I have heard,” Cummins said.

“I know it is going to be a bit different to what an IPL normally feels like, but I hope the cricket is the same,” added the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer,” he further added.

Speaking on playing in hot and humid conditions in the UAE, the pacer said: “I have played in the UAE when it is super hot and that is a nightmare, so we will see. I do not know exactly how hot and humid it is now.”

KKR bought Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore at the auctions last year. The two-time Champions, led by Dinesh Karthik, will be eying their third IPL title this year.