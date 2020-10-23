IPL 2020: ‘I know it looked baffling watching from outside,’ Chris Jordan explains bizarre second run against Mumbai Indians

Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Chris Jordan received flak from former cricketers and social media for taking a ‘longer’ second run during the match against Mumbai Indians which resulted in a tie and went into the Super Over. Needing two to win, Jordan after hitting the ball, set off for a double, but after completing the first run at the non-striker’s end, the all-rounder took a longer route wide of the crease while returning for the second run.

Due to the longer route taken, Jordan was run out as he failed to even get the dive in. The England all-rounder was questioned from several quarters about ‘not getting the basics right’ with former West Indies captain Brian Lara even doing a hilarious re-enactment of Jordan’s running between the wickets during a Star Sports show. KXIP eventually won in the second Super Over of the match, but Jordan’s running ended up gaining attention.

The all-rounder explained the reason behind his circuitous route, saying had he ran in the same direction, it would have been a guaranteed run out. “I know watching from the outside, that route I took to come back for the second looked baffling,” Jordan told Wisden.com.

“But I actually lost my footing on my turn at the non-striker’s end. If I’d tried to go back in the same direction I definitely would have slipped up and fallen down. I changed my line to get back to the other end and almost made it; the ball hit my foot on the way too so I thought it deflected which is why I didn’t dive, and it was just short.”

Not too long ago, Jordan was found himself in a similar situation against Delhi Capitals. With one needed, he was bowled off the final ball and the match went into the Super Over, which KXIP lost. Thankfully for Jordan, the result was different this time around.

“When that happens, you’re thinking: ‘Not again’. It happened in the first game against Delhi, where I creamed one, middle of the bat, [Kagiso] Rabada takes a screamer and we draw that game and lose that super over,” he said.