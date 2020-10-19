IPL 2020: ‘I played cricket with my brain,’ Javed Miandad suggests how MS Dhoni can improve his match fitness

There has been a lot of talk about MS Dhoni in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket ahead of IPL 2020 and all the eyes were firmly on him during the tournament as fans had waited patiently to see their favourite superstar in action. He hasn’t set the tournament on fire with his batting as Dhoni has struggled to find his groove.

READ| ‘We’ll see what happens but he’s a fighter,’ Kieron Pollard says Rohit Sharma is ‘not feeling well’

Although there have been glimpses of his belligerent self but largely Dhoni has failed to time the ball properly this year. He is coming into the tournament after not playing competitive cricket for more than a year and the transition has been a little difficult for him. To compound problems, Chennai Super Kings under Dhoni’s leadership have not been able to hit form in IPL 2020 and are languishing in seventh position in the points table.

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad talked about the wicket-keeper batsman and suggested that even though he looks physically fit, Dhoni needs to work to increase his match fitness.

“I played cricket with my brain. If you use your brain, you can play irrespective of your age. Maybe, you won’t be the player you used to be, but you would still be pretty useful,” Miandad told Indian Express.

READ | ‘We thought he was injured,’ Eoin Morgan calls Andre Russell a superstar performer

“My suggestion to Dhoni will be to increase his exercise drills and batting time at the nets. If he is doing 20 sit-ups (for example), he can increase it to 30. If he doing five sprints, he can increase it to eight. If he is spending an hour at the nets for batting practice, he can increase it to two hours. It’s not necessary that you have to do it at a stretch. You can do it in parts. You can do it in three sessions – morning, afternoon and evening. Dhoni knows this and maybe, he is already doing that.”

Dhoni will now look to find form when CSK take Rajasthan Royals on Monday in a must-win match for the side.