IPL 2020: ‘I should be missing changing diapers,’ Hardik Pandya floors commentator with epic response

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 11:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya finished things up for the Mumbai Indians. (IPL/twitter)

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is known for his flashy lifestyle. The 27-year-old got married to long-time girlfriend Natasa Stankovic earlier this year and the two welcomed their first child, Agastya in July. With a three-month old baby boy, it seems as if Pandya is aware of his responsibilities as a father, mentioned by him during the post-match interaction with Danny Morrison on Friday.

After Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets to go top of the table, Morrison asked Pandya if he misses attending parties now that the players are restricted to the IPL bio-bubble. “I’ve become a father now so I think I should not miss that. I should be missing changing the diapers,” Pandya replied.

Pandya finished off the chase emphatically for MI in the 17th over. The all-rounder, promoted to bat at No. 4, scored a quickfire 21 not out off 11 balls with three boundaries and a six, to help MI secure their 11th win in 12 matches against KKR. Reflecting on his batting, Pandya shared an important detail regarding his bat and explained his thought process while batting.

“I have been using that bat for three years now, so it has to be good. Just making sure that I keep working on my technique and maintaining the shape is more important. I go in deep in by batting, I really like to know about the factors which I am working on and eventually when it turns out pretty well, I really enjoy it,” he said.

“It’s simple - see the ball, play the ball. In my batting, I keep it simple. I don’t think much about what the bowler is gonna bowl. I think the bowler is gonna bowl here, I prepare myself but then eventually I play merit of the ball.”

