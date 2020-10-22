IPL 2020: ‘I’ve been doing ok,’ Big-hitting RR batsman unsatisfied with his performance

Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 70-run knock guided Rajasthan Royals to a 7-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings on Monday night. He was lauded for showcasing his brilliance in a much-needed game. However, the English wicketkeeper-batsman thinks that he yet to perform up to his potential.

Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the game, Buttler stated that he has not scored as many runs as he would have liked in the ongoing season of IPL.

“I’ve been doing ok, not quite scored as many runs as I would’ve liked to and help the team win matches. We’ve started to play better in the last few matches. We probably should’ve won the last three but have only managed to win one of those, so we now have four matches remaining, all of which are must-win for us,” said Buttler in an official release issued by Rajasthan Royals.

RR are currently sixth-placed with 8 points from 10 matches. Their victory against CSK has kept their chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive. They need to win all their remaining games and to start off, Buttler is hopeful of doing well against the Sunrisers.

“We will need to win all our games to give us a chance of making the playoffs. There’s obviously a bit of a gap between the top 4 and us and we know the equation for us, so we move on to the next game with a hope to do well and hopefully win against the Sunrisers,” said Buttler.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, are placed seventh place in the points table with six points from nine games. David Warner & Co will come off a Super Over defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.