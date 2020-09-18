Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘I want to see Mahi,’ MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi requests during Instagram live, CSK manager obliges

IPL 2020: ‘I want to see Mahi,’ MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi requests during Instagram live, CSK manager obliges

During an Instagram live session of CSK’s practice, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi requested CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan, who was handling the video streaming to show a glimpse of the CSK captain.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 09:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

MS Dhoni captain of the Chennai Superkings with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. (SPORTZPICS for BCCI)

MS Dhoni is not easy to get a hold of, some of his closest friends and even family members would vouch for that. While there has been nothing to suggest that his wife Sakshi too has to go through the same ordeal, she did not want to take any chances.

During an Instagram live session of CSK’s practice, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi requested CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan, who was handling the video streaming to show a glimpse of the CSK captain.

“I wanna see Mahi?” was Sakshi’s first comment.

The camera was immediately moved towards Dhoni and Sakshi too was quick to respond with a ‘thank you’ and ‘spotted him’ comment.



READ | IPL 2020: Aggression brings best out of me - Sheldon Cottrell

 

Dhoni, who last played a competitive match back in July last year in the ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, will make a come back to cricket after a gap of 14 months when CSK takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener on Septemeber 19 in Abu Dhabi.

There will be added pressure this time around on Dhoni as CSK will be without the services of experienced campaigners Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Both Raina and Harbhajan and decided to pull out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 18, 2020 09:32 IST
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Sep 18, 2020 08:13 IST
LIVE: Suspecting inaccuracy in data, BJD MP raises Odisha census issue
Sep 18, 2020 09:51 IST
1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
Sep 18, 2020 09:30 IST

latest news

Kangana shares an adorable pic of her nephew and pet
Sep 18, 2020 09:57 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 18, 2020
Sep 18, 2020 09:55 IST
NABARD Assistant Manager call letter 2020 released for main exam, here’s direct link
Sep 18, 2020 09:55 IST
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million
Sep 18, 2020 09:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.