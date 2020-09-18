IPL 2020: ‘I want to see Mahi,’ MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi requests during Instagram live, CSK manager obliges

MS Dhoni captain of the Chennai Superkings with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. (SPORTZPICS for BCCI)

MS Dhoni is not easy to get a hold of, some of his closest friends and even family members would vouch for that. While there has been nothing to suggest that his wife Sakshi too has to go through the same ordeal, she did not want to take any chances.

During an Instagram live session of CSK’s practice, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi requested CSK team manager Russell Radhakrishnan, who was handling the video streaming to show a glimpse of the CSK captain.

“I wanna see Mahi?” was Sakshi’s first comment.

The camera was immediately moved towards Dhoni and Sakshi too was quick to respond with a ‘thank you’ and ‘spotted him’ comment.

Dhoni, who last played a competitive match back in July last year in the ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, will make a come back to cricket after a gap of 14 months when CSK takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener on Septemeber 19 in Abu Dhabi.

There will be added pressure this time around on Dhoni as CSK will be without the services of experienced campaigners Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. Both Raina and Harbhajan and decided to pull out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.