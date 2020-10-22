IPL 2020: ‘I want to take all the glory but unfortunately, I can’t,’ says Dale Steyn on RCB’s fast bowlers

After playing the first two matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn’s role has been confined to mentoring the young quicks of Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB possess a bunch of promising pacers such as Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana and Shahbaz Ahmed and while Steyn is believed to have had a role to play in their growth, the SA quick refrains from taking any credit.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“I want to take all the glory but I can’t unfortunately,” Steyn joked when Parthiv Patel asked him about helping the young RCB pacers in a video uploaded on RCB’s Twitter. “Everyone is actually keen to learn. The youngsters in the batting are learning from the top batsman Virat and ABD. Obviously, the same thing happening to the bowlers. They are all speaking to Chris (Morris) and myself. It’s nice to share knowledge.”

Also Read | ‘I’ve been doing ok,’ Big-hitting RR batsman unsatisfied with his performance

Steyn weighed in on Siraj’s record bowling spell against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The 26-year-old quick produced stunning figures of 3/8, becoming the only bowler in the history of IPL to bowl two maidens in the same match. Siraj’s showing in Abu Dhabi was a stark contrast from his expensive figures of 0/44 against Kings XI Punjab. From that to come up with a performance such as this, Steyn reckons, shows the character Siraj is made of.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj reveals what Virat Kohli told him before giving the new ball

“They were amazing. I thought Siraj to comeback from his last game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah when he went for a couple of runs and perform like this shows the character that he is and what kind of class player he is,” Steyn explained. “Well done to him and I think everyone struck it together nicely tonight. One of those nights where things go your way.”