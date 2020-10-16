IPL 2020: ‘I wasn’t laughing at Dwayne Bravo’ - Khaleel Ahmed clarifies his celebration after receiving flak on Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed found himself facing criticism from fans on social media for his celebrations after cleaning up Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for a golden duck in an IPL 2020. Khaleel took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify his stance.

It all happened after Khaleel dismissed Bravo in the Indian Premier League match No. 29. It was in the first ball of the 20th over of the CSK innings. Khaleel had bowled an off-cutter which Bravo didn’t pick. He went for a heave and missed it altogether. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Khaleel did not indulge in any wild celebration neither did he give Bravo a send-off but the left-arm seamer had a ‘cheeky smile’ on his face which did not go down well with the Twitteratis.

Khaleel was slammed for ‘laughing at Bravo’. But the SRH pacer clarified that the reason for his laughter was not Bravo, whom he referred to as a ‘true’ legend.

“I wasn’t laughing on Dj Bravo, there was some other reason, he is a true legend, he is big brother to me,” Khaleel wrote, in a now-deleted tweet on Friday.

CSK won the match by 20 runs to stay in the runnings of the IPL play-offs. Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared an 81-run stand to power Chennai Super Kings to 167 for six after electing to bat. CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni then used seven bowlers, who executed their plans to perfection, to restrict SRH to 147 for eight.

With 57 off 39 balls, Kane Williamson was the top scorer for Sunrisers. He hit seven fours to keep his side in hunt but the steep required run-rate made it tough for SRH after the fall of the Kiwi batsman. For CSK, the win, their third of the tournament, comes after two back-to-back losses. They now have six points and are placed sixth in the points table. While Sunrisers remain in the fifth spot.

Sunrisers were struck with twin blows in the fourth over with opener David Warner (9) and Manish Pandey (4) getting out, but Jonny Bairstow (23 off 24) and Williamson took them to 40 for two in the Powerplay overs. Sunrisers’ problems amplified when Ravindra Jadeja removed the dangerous Bairstow with the team struggling at 60 for three at the halfway stage.

With Priyam Garg (16) by his side, Williamson kept the scoreboard ticking with Sunrisers needing 75 off 36 balls. But as soon as Sunrisers looked to get back into the chase the youngster was caught at deep midwicket by Jadeja off a Karn Sharma delivery in the 15th over. Vijay Shankar(12) didn’t last long as the New Zealand skipper looked helplessly from the other end.

With the pressure mounting, Williamson had no option but to go for the big shot resulting in him being caught at long-on. Rashid Khan contributed with an eight-ball 14 in a lost cause. Dwayne Bravo (2/ 25), Karn Sharma (2/37) picked two wickets each while with Sam Curran (1/18), Jadeja (1/21), Shardul Thakur (1/10) claimed one wicket each.

(With PTI inputs)