IPL 2020: I would never drop Shane Watson - Gautam Gambhir’s suggestion for CSK

Chennai Super Kings are struggling to find their way back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League 2020. The three-time champions won the season opener against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, but then have lost all the next three games. One of the worrying signs for the franchise is the form of opener Shane Watson and questions are being asked if MS Dhoni might replace Watson in the upcoming game against Kings XI Punjab. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Addressing the same question, former India cricketer and two-time IPL winning captain for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir said that he would never replace Watson in the playing XI.

Watson, so far, has played four games in which he has scored 52 runs at an average of 13 runs and a strike rate of 108.33.

“I would never drop Shane Watson, because their entire batting order looks so rusty. Kedar Jadhav looks rusty. Ambati Rayudu looks rusty,” Gambhir said in a chat show on ESPNCricinfo.

“I know Shane Watson is not in the best of forms, imagine replacing Shane Watson with Ruturaj Gaekwad? Obviously, he is a young cricket, developing cricket. Or Murali Vijay? I would back Shane Watson for another 4-5 games.

“I know it’s a tricky situation for MS, but you got to back your best batsman. A batsman who can wins game if he comes off good. At the moment, he has not, but he can come at any time, you never know,” Gambhir further said.

CSK will face off against KXIP on Sunday.