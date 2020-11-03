IPL 2020: ‘If Aaron Finch not playing, Virat Kohli should open for RCB,’ says Ashish Nehra

Royal Challengers Bangalore scraped through to the playoffs despite losing their last four games. RCB managed to keep their Net Run Rate higher than Kolkata Knight Riders, despite losing to Delhi Capitals on Monday by six wickets, thus ensuring themselves a spot in the top four. The recent results has seriously raised some questions on Virat Kohli’s unit, which, at one stage in the tournament, had looked like a dominant force. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI live streaming

Addressing the problems that have hampered RCB’s run in IPL 2020, former India pacer and former RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra opined that Kohli should open for the team if Aaron Finch is not playing. RCB used Finch and Devdutt Padikkal as openers for most part of the season.

But due to Finch’s inconsistent run, he was replaced by Josh Philippe at the top in the last few games, but the batsman has not been able to grab the bull by the horns yet.

“There was a lot of pressure on Virat Kohli, considering the conditions. It was not easy to hit Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, who does not go for wickets that much but does not allow you to score runs easily,” Nehra said on Star Sports.

“You need to appreciate the Delhi Capitals for not giving any chance to the RCB captain. But in the upcoming encounters if you don’t want to play Aaron Finch, then I feel Kohli should come as the opening batsman in this team,” he added.

RCB will face either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Friday.