IPL 2020: If AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli don’t play till end, then who will? - Aakash Chopra highlights ‘glaring weaknesses’ in RCB squad

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that there are some ‘glaring weaknesses’ in Royal Challengers Bangalore squad as they head into Indian Premier League tournament. The IPL will kick off from September 19th and Virat Kohli-led RCB will look to win their first IPL title.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel in which he did a SWOT analysis of RCB franchise, Chopra said that the death-over batting and death-over bowling still remains a concern for the side.

“There are some glaring weaknesses in the RCB squad. It is true that when you have not done well in the first big auction, you are always left behind. Because even if you try to pick players in mini auctions or trading windows, you have gaping holes and you don’t get the right players to fill them,” Chopra said.

“One of their problems has been their death over batting. If AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli play till the end it is fine, but if not then who? It can be a matter of concern although it is better than earlier because they have Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Chris Morris,” he added.

“Dube and Sundar have played quite a bit for India and have scored runs and done their job, they are far more experienced. They should play Moeen Ali down the order and with the new acquisition Chris Morris, the four of them together can do the job even though they may not be the best in the world,” he further said.

“The second problem is the death over bowling. Chris Morris is not a gun death bowler, even if you play Dale Steyn, he is also not a gun death bowler. Then who is the gun death bowler - Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj - they do not inspire the confidence that you would perhaps want,” Chopra added.

RCB are yet to win an IPL trophy this year, but cricket pundits believe that the UAE conditions will suit the bowling unit of the franchise. The addition of Aaron Finch in the batting squad has also been viewed as a decision that could change the tides for RCB in IPL 2020.