IPL 2020: ‘If given opportunities, he would have won World Cups’ - Sreesanth’s huge statement on 25-year-old batsman

Sanju Samson has got off to a fantastic start in this year’s Indian Premier League in the UAE. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 74 runs in 32 balls for Rajasthan Royals in their first game of the season against Chennai Super Kings. In RR’s second game of the season against Kings XI Punjab, Samson smashed 85 runs in 42 balls to help his team chase down the record-breaking target of 224. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

After Rajasthan Royals’ record-breaking win, Samson was widely applauded for his performance by fans on Twitter. Congress MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, also took to Twitter to praise Samson.

In his tweet, Tharoor called Samson as the “next MS Dhoni”, a description which did not go down too well with former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Kerala seamer S Sreesanth.

Sreesanth, in a reply to Tharoor, said that Samson is not “next Dhoni” and should have been a part of the team since 2015.

“He is not next Dhoni .,he is @IamSanjuSamson the one and only.he should have been playing from 2015 regularly in all formats,” Sreesanth wrote.

“pls don’t compare him,if he had given right opportunities then ,he would have been playing like this for india and would have won world cups ..but,” Sreesanth added.

Meanwhile, Samson after his tremendous performance against Royals, opened up on a frustrating 2019 in which he found himself in and out of the team. “I think I have been hitting it well for the last one year. So I’m in the right frame of mind. I can see a change in my game and my fitness,” Samson told the host broadcaster, Star, after the game.

“I was really fed up of myself last year. I had been trying very hard but things were not happening. Then I really went back to myself, did a bit of soul-searching and I really asked myself lots of different questions. Like, ‘What do I want to achieve in my life?’ and ‘Where do I want to reach until my cricket career finishes?’”

“I decided that I have ten more years to play this wonderful game, so I decided to just give my everything towards cricket and nothing else. My family, friends and everyone is really supportive and I’m really happy that I’m giving my whole energy towards cricket - and it’s giving back to me,” Samson said.