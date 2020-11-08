IPL 2020: ‘If he bats 10 overs then match will be in Delhi Capitals’ grasp’ - Aakash Chopra highlights importance of Prithvi Shaw’s form

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said Delhi Capitals have a very good chance of winning the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad if opener Prithvi Shaw bats at least 10 overs.

Chopra said Shaw can take the game away from the opposition because of the way he bats. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

“The manner in which he (Prithvi Shaw) plays, if he plays 10 overs the match will be in their grasp,” said Chopra in his YouTube channel.

The former India opener was however quick to add the lack of runs from Shaw’s bat in this IPL has been one of DC’s major concerns.

“But the problem is that he is not able to survive 10 balls also,” Chopra said. “He needs to come back in form as there are a lot of expectations from him.”

Shaw has scored only 228 runs in this IPL in 13 matches at an average of 17.53 which is his worst in three seasons.

“The complete lack of form of the Delhi Capitals batsmen is working against them. If we talk about Prithvi Shaw’s form, it is missing, we don’t know where it is and a missing report will have to be to be written for it,” Chopra said.

Chopra felt the absence of an out and out fast bowler in the SRH ranks might actually help Shaw to get back to his grove.

“The opposition team does not have that aggressive a pace bowling attack, so I hope that it actually works out for him,” he said.

Talking about DC’s strong batting line-up comprising of Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, Chopra said they have one of the best collection of Indian batsmen but their form has been inconsistent throughout this tournament.

“The Delhi Capitals’ biggest strength pre-tournament which is still there is that they can play all Indian batsmen in the top 5. Dhawan can open with Prithvi Shaw followed by Rahane, Iyer and Pant. No other team can do that.

“Ajinkya Rahane has played just the one good knock in the entire IPL although he has not played all the matches, he got out early in the other matches.

“Shreyas Iyer has lost his form towards the business end of the tournament and Pant never got his form,” Chopra said.