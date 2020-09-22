IPL 2020: If KKR do not start well, Eoin Morgan can replace Dinesh Karthik as captain, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the addition of England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has made Kolkata Knight Riders an even more dangerous unit than before in the IPL. Morgan led England to the World Cup title last year and has been in tremendous form with the bat, as it witnessed during England’s limited-overs series against Pakistan and Australia.

“Kolkata Knight Riders is such a team that has a very attractive and aggressive batting order. But the addition of Eoin Morgan to the middle-order has added more stability and experience to it. Thus, he can prove to be very dangerous,” Gavaskar said in an interview on Sports Tak.

READ | ‘I will never ever forget’: Laxman reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words before Desert Storm ton

Gavaskar further went on to predict that if KKR do not perform, the management might replace Dinesh Karthik as captain and Put Morgan in charge.

“Even this can happen that if in the first four-five games if KKR do not start well, then Eoin Morgan can replace Dinesh Karthik as the captain of the side because we always have had that complex,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar further went on to add that Pat Cummins, who was bought by KKR for Rs 15.5 crore at the auctions last year will feel the pressure to justify the price tag.

“KKR have the biggest T20 player in Andre Russell, but they also have the costliest player in Pat Cummins. In the recently concluded limited-overs series between Australia and England, his performance was not impressive. So there will be some kind of pressure on him,” Gavaskar said.

“Whenever you are a costly player, the weight of the price tag is always there. Will he play all the matches? that is also something that we will need to look at,” he signed off.