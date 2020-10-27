IPL 2020: ‘If Prithvi Shaw does not perform soon, he might not be as good as everyone thought’ - Michael Vaughan

Sections
IPL 2020: On being asked to assess the ongoing situation with Prithvi Shaw, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that sometimes a player needs a break to calm his mind.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw. (PTI)

Delhi Capitals decided to sit out opener Prithvi Shaw once again on Tuesday against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2020 contest in Dubai. Shaw had been completely out of form in the past few games, and he was replaced by Ajinkya Rahane in DC’s previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. DC kept Rahane in place of Shaw once again against SRH.

On being asked to assess the ongoing situation with Prithvi Shaw, former England captain Michael Vaughan said that sometimes a player needs a break to calm his mind. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020

“Sometimes a player needs a break. Ricky Ponting as a coach is full of experience. He has an idea of how to manage most types of individuals. Prithvi Shaw has a huge amount of talent, he can play, no questions about that,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

“He has been around 2-3 years with the same expectations, we want him to play with that kind of freedom and in that exciting fashion. But when I see a player that has been around for 2-3 years, and he has been that inconsistent,” he added.



“I know T20 is a very risky format, but best players still are very consistent. They manage to get scores after scores after scores. Shaw is not coming to a party regularly enough. When I hear he is not even going to the ground, he needs a little bit of a breather, that is a concern for me. Is he as good as everyone has said,” Vaughan added.

“Sometimes a player is put on the pedestal a little bit too soon, I am not saying that it is Prithvi Shaw at this moment. But if he does not come to the party soon, he might not be as good as everyone said he is. Shaw is not playing those wonderful innings consistently to be in this team,” he further said.

Meanwhile, DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl. SRH posted 219/2 in 20 overs in Dubai.

