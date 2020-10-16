IPL 2020: ‘Had they lost, who among Gayle, Pooran or Rahul would’ve taken the blame?’ Sehwag highlights mistake in KXIP’s chase against RCB

The Kings XI Punjab’s win over Royal Challengers Bangalore saw a thrilling end to the game as it took a six off the final ball from Nicholas Pooran to finish the match. While KXIP won the match eventually to bag much-needed 2 points, they, once again, saw the game slipping out of their hands from a comfortable position. By the end of the 17th over, KXIP were 161/2 with two settled-batsmen, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in the middle, and needed 11 to win in 18 balls.

But somehow, the duo could only score 10 runs in next 17 deliveries, and the pressure led to a confusion between the wickets leading to Gayle getting run out on the penultimate delivery. Pooran ensure KXIP win the game, but it was too close to comfort for KXIP fans. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Former KXIP captain and mentor, Virender Sehwag, opened up on the run-chase, and said that he would have enjoyed it more if KL Rahul had put the game to bed 2-3 overs before.

“I would have enjoyed it more if KL Rahul had finished the game one or two overs before. Because, if you are in such a good form, and there are two great batters in the middle - Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. You need 11 to win in 3 overs, so if you can finish the game two overs before, then you can increase your Net Run Rate,” Sehwag said in a video on Cricbuzz.

“If you are really thinking about winning matches, and the tournament, then you need to keep an eye on Net Run rate. There will be one stage when they might have equal points but because of poor Net Run Rate, they might not be able to proceed further in the tournament,” he added.

Sehwag applauded Rahul for sticking it out till the end and take KXIP to a win, but added that as a captain, Rahul needs to learn how to put the game to bed at least one or two overs before.

“So, it’s commendable that KL Rahul finished off the game against RCB, but I would have enjoyed it more had he done it by the 18th over. Because if they had lost this game, if Nicholas Pooran had got out in the final over, then who would be blamed for it - KL Rahul, Chris Gayle or Nicholas Pooran?

“If you had lost in the Super Over, then who would you be blaming? If you are the captain, and you are standing there till the 20th over, and you are in good form, then you should finish the game at least an over before.

“This is something that KL Rahul has to learn. Because in the last over, one bad move, one bad call, one good delivery, one run out - these things take place and then you lose the game,” Sehwag signed off.

KXIP will next take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday.