IPL 2020: If we keep results aside, the Delhi team has always been very good, says Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals is one of the franchises looking for their first Indian Premier League title. They have flattered to deceive in their history with several ‘wooden spoon’ finishes. However, last year they turned around their fortunes with youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, and Sandeep Lamichhane shining under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. They reached the playoffs but eventually lost out to Chennai Super Kings.

This year they have added the experience of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to complement Shikhar Dhawan, Pant, and Iyer. Fans from the national capital are hoping that the players are able to deliver the much-coveted title this year.

Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma also believes that they have a strong team this year and the results could be in their favour.

“If we keep results aside, the Delhi team has always been very good. I have played in other teams and Delhi was always competitive. Back then, we always used to say that you can never take Delhi lightly. There are a lot of youngsters in the team, and even now why people are saying that Delhi is strong is because we have continued with those youngsters for two years now, so they are settled. The results were not (consistently) in our favour because the process to get desired results is a long one. That could be the reason,” Mohit Sharma was quoted as saying by TOI.

“But at the moment, the team is looking very strong and the kind of process that’s going on, the amount of hard work we are putting in, the way (Ricky) Ponting is guiding us or the way Ryan Harris is working with the bowlers, I think the results will be in our favour this season.”

Delhi Capitals open their IPL 2020 campaign on September 20 against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium.