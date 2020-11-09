IPL 2020: ‘If we win the trophy, and I don’t take any wickets, I won’t mind it, says Kagiso Rabada

Sections
IPL 2020: Speaking after them match, Rabada, who reached the top position in the leading wicket-takers in the tournament, taking his total tally to 29 wickets in 16 games, said that his own personal records mean little to him if DC lifts the trophy on Tuesday.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Capitals players Shikhar Dhawan and Kasigoda Rabada react. (PTI)

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada returned to his best with the ball on Sunday in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Defending 189, Rabada registered figures of 4/29 in his 4 overs to help restrict SRH to 172/8 in 20 overs. DC picked up a 17-run win because of Rabada’s bowling efforts, and will now face Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday.

Also read: Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final

“Today was just my day, I don’t think I bowled particularly well in the last over. But there are times when you bowl well and don’t have the rewards to show for it, so I’ll take it,” Rabada said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“But that is secondary, primary is winning the tournament. If we win the tournament and I don’t take any wickets.. I don’t mind that at all. (Executing the last over) It is challenging, we have been there so many times.

“I have been there so many times in my career. Playing such a long tournament fatigue mentally and physically can kick in, but I am glad that we could get over the line today. We have to be as good or better in the final,” Rabada further said.

The final between Mumbai Indian and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7 PM on Tuesday and will be played in Dubai.

