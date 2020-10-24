IPL 2020: ‘In 2015, I wasn’t able to make ends meet’ - KKR‘s Varun Chakravarthy gives emotional speech after fifer against DC

Kolkata Knight Riders on sensational performances from Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine and off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy to pick up a thumping 59-run win over Delhi Capitals. While Nitish Rana hammered 81 runs in 53 balls, Narine smashed 64 runs in 32 balls as KKR posted a target of 195 for DC to chase.

In the chase, DC captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant stitched a good partnership following the early departure of both openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane. But Iyer and Pant could not surpass the test that spinner Varun Chakravarthy posed in front of DC. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Score

Chakravarthy picked up five wickets with 20 runs in his 4 overs in the match as KKR picked up two points. After the match, at the post-match presentation ceremony, the bowler was given the man of the match and he recalled his time as an architect and how it was hard for him to make ends meet at the time.



“This is surreal. The last few games I didn’t get wickets. I wanted to get one or two today, but thank god I got five. I enjoyed Shreyas Iyer’s wicket the most. I was bowling to the shorter boundary so I had to attack the stumps,” the bowler said.

“I want to thank my mother Hema Malini, father Vinoth Chakravarathy and fiancée Neha. And all my physios. Around 2015 when I was not making much money as an architect, I thought I will try something else when I wasn’t able to meet my needs,” he further added.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Eoin Morgan also praised Chakravarthy for his performance. “Varun is such a humble guy. he just goes about his work. Throughout the tournament, he has been our standout performer,” Morgan said.

KKR will take on KXIP on Monday.