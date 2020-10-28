Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Injury concerns for Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar, confirms Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner

IPL 2020: Injury concerns for Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar, confirms Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner

IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha, who was instrumental with the bat for SRH, is doubtful for the upcoming game against Royal Challengers Bangalore with a groin niggle. To make matters worse, all-rounder Vijay Shankar too pulled his hamstring while bowling his second over against DC.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 13:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH/Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s hopes of qualifying for the playoffs received a massive jolt despite a dominant victory over Delhi Capitals by 88 runs. Wriddhiman Saha, who was instrumental with the bat for SRH, is doubtful for the upcoming game against Royal Challengers Bangalore with a groin niggle. To make matters worse, all-rounder Vijay Shankar too pulled his hamstring while bowling his second over against DC.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

David Warner confirmed both injuries during the post-match presentation but sounded optimistic about their return. “Unfortunately, he’s (Saha) got a little groin niggle but hopefully, it isn’t too bad. Shankar has a hamstring issue as well,” said Warner.

Also Read | ‘It made the difference,’ Ricky Ponting admits SRH top order batsman ‘surprised him’

“As for Rashid, it is incredible that he’s taking so many wickets and not going for runs, especially given the dew and the moisture here. We’ve got games at Sharjah to go so hopefully we can put on a show there.”

Warner looked at his sizzling best against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday as he notched up a fifty inside the powerplay. He smashed every bowler before being dismissed for 66 runs in just 34 balls. Wriddhiman Saha remained unaffected by his opening partner’s dismissal and went on to score 87 runs in 45 balls, where he struck 12 fours and 2 sixes. Riding on these innings, SRH posted a mammoth total of 219/2 in 20 overs.



Also Read | ‘Not every player gets it right in Australia first time’: Tom Moody confident KL Rahul will convert IPL form in Tests

After the game, Warner elaborated his slight change in the batting technique which helped him to score freely.

“Tonight, as I said at the toss, I was looking to bat first. Losing the toss I wasn’t disappointed. We had to take their fast bowlers on. I’ve decided to go back to 2009 and open the front leg a little bit and clear these grounds. I took a bit of responsibility at the top of the order, and take it to the bowlers,” he said..

“It’s tough to play orthodox cricket in these conditions, so I have to open up 360 degrees. Difficult decision to leave Jonny out and get Saha in, and especially batting a batsman like Kane at 4. Incredible knock from Saha though and his strike-rate in the powerplay was incredible.”

SRH will play Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in their next two games. Their chances to qualify for the playoffs are slim but, first, they have to win both their remaining games before wishing other results to go in their favour.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Oct 28, 2020 13:51 IST
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:04 IST
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Oct 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Oct 28, 2020 13:51 IST

latest news

India vs Australia: Boxing Day Test at MCG to have crowds of 25,000
Oct 28, 2020 14:21 IST
‘Bihar will face double whammy if proponents of ‘jungle raj’ return to power ’: PM Modi at Muzaffarpur rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:15 IST
Shraddha Kapoor to play naagin in new trilogy
Oct 28, 2020 14:13 IST
Punjab school events: Doraha Public School reopens amid precautions
Oct 28, 2020 14:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.