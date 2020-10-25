IPL 2020: ‘Instead of giving me a break, I was made the captain’ Sehwag recalls personal anecdote to explain Prithvi Shaw’s situation

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting made a tough call to sit out Prithvi Shaw and bring in Ajinkya Rahane into the playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Shaw had been out of form and had been dismissed twice for a duck in the past three games.

After the team was announced former India cricketer Virender Sehwag explained why it was a good decision from Ponting to give Shaw a break from cricket. Sehwag recalled a personal anecdote from his career to explain his stance.

READ| Joe Root names the ‘most complete player’ in Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson trio

“Ricky Ponting will continue to back Prithvi Shaw, but he has been in poor form in the past few games and hence he has been given a break because of the form,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“Sometimes, a batsman develops a mindset that no matter what I am doing it is not working in my favour. So, at the time, you either take a break yourself, or someone gives you a break, it works best for everyone,” he added.

“I share my own story when back in 2006, I was not able to score any runs. But still Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly kept me in the playing XI. I kept telling them that I am not being able to perform, I am not being able to score runs.

“So, give me a break. Instead of giving me a break, in one series, I was made the captain,” Sehwag recalled.

“The mental phase and thinking of a player is very important. If you yourself are confused, and you are not being able to score runs, and you don’t have any other way to get runs.

READ | ‘It does hurt a lot,’ David Warner feels SRH players thought they ‘would get the runs easily’ against Kings XI Punjab

“So, at this time it is better to take a break from cricket, to think how you can pursue your batting, and how you make your plans against other teams. So the break always work. So, it is a good decision made by Ricky Ponting to give Shaw a break,” he added.

Shaw’s replacement Rahane did no contribute much to the scorecard as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. DC eventually lost the match by 59 runs against KKR on Saturday.