Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 | ‘It all boils down to jealousy’: Sunil Gavaskar slams IPL critics

IPL 2020 | ‘It all boils down to jealousy’: Sunil Gavaskar slams IPL critics

IPL 2020: “They [the critics] only see the money aspect that is there in the IPL. They don’t look at what the IPL does. I think it all boils down to jealousy. Only those who do not benefit from it, do not get anything from the IPL criticise it,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Sunil Gavaskar. (IPL)

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar slammed those who criticise the Indian Premier League and said that the negative remarks towards the tournament come out of jealousy. Gavaskar’s remarks came less than a month before the start of the 13th edition of IPL. The tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin in March, but was postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 outbreak, will now be played in the UAE starting September 19after the postponement of T20 World Cup in Australia created a window.

Speaking to India Today on the latest episode of Inspiration, Gavaskar said: “They [the critics] only see the money aspect that is there in the IPL. They don’t look at what the IPL does. I think it all boils down to jealousy. Only those who do not benefit from it, do not get anything from the IPL criticise it.”

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“There are so many people whose livelihoods are there because of the IPL. It can be the guys who are at the grounds who paint people’s faces, people who are making those shirts that are sold outside the stadiums just before a match, or the vendors who have food stalls at the stadium. There is an entire cottage industry around the IPL,” he further added.

Gavaskar went on to add that people criticise IPL on social media because it is a soft target. “Somebody wants to be a little famous on the Internet, then you target the IPL. The IPL is a soft target,” he said.



“An argument people opposed to the IPL give is, we know Indian cricket and we are thinking of the good of Indian cricket. Oh, I see, so you are the only ones who are going to be sitting in judgement and telling us what is good for Indian cricket. Of course, not,” Gavaskar further said.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli landed in Dubai for the IPL 2020 on Saturday. A day after landing in Dubai for IPL 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain decided not to waste any time and straightaway jumped to physical training inside his hotel room. RCB took to twitter to share Kohli’s photograph after training with the caption: “No days off for Captain Kohli!”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor go for eco-friendly Ganpati visarjan
Aug 23, 2020 18:07 IST
Amaravati protests against 3 capitals complete 250 days, BJP remains nonchalant
Aug 23, 2020 18:03 IST
Unlock 3.0: Celebrities take the slow route
Aug 23, 2020 18:02 IST
69-year-old loses Rs 1.5 lakh in online KYC fraud
Aug 23, 2020 18:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.