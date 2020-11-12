Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘It’s been amazing watching him and his team’s turnaround,’ Brian Lara picks T20 superstar for his favourite IPL moment

In a season where so much has been witnessed, picking one favourite moment could be a bit of a fix, but amid all the debate, former West Indies batsman Brian Lara knows exactly what his favourite IPL moment is

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 13:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Brian Lara (Getty Images)

The Indian Premier League 2020 has concluded but this edition left behind some of the most incredible memories. For the first time, a match was decided on the basis of twin Super Overs. Kings XI Punjab made a roaring comeback almost making it to the playoffs. Then there was the emergence of youngsters such as Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, T Natarajan and Rahul Tewatia and the biggest surprise of the lot being Chennai Super Kings’ early elimination, which made 2020 the first season when CSK did not make it to the playoffs.

In a season where so much has been witnessed, picking one favourite moment could be a bit of a fix, but amid all the debate, former West Indies batsman Brian Lara knows exactly what his favourite IPL moment is. Lara’s pick is the arrival of Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who, although was benched for the first seven matches, but immediately upon his arrival, played a hand in changing the fortunes of a floundering KXIP side.

“I think the Universe Boss – Chris Gayle. The reason being that if there were 50-60 thousand people watching, and when he arrived in the tournament at the second half. His performances and how he got Kings XI Punjab going and almost getting there. I think it’s just been amazing watching him and the turnaround of Kings XI Punjab,” Gayle said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

With Gayle missing the first seven matches, KXIP found themselves in the middle of a six-match losing streak, which snapped upon Gayle’s arrival. Gayle scored a half-century in his first game of IPL 2020 and followed it with scores of 24, 29, 20 and 51 to help KXIP win five matches in a row. He scored 99 against Rajasthan Royals but it went in vain as KXIP lost the game. He ended the season with 288 runs from seven matches.

