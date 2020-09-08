Sections
IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah copies actions of six different bowlers during Mumbai Indians nets

IPL 2020: During one of Mumbai Indians’ net session, Jasprit Bumrah tried to copy the bowling actions of certain current and former cricketers. Find out if he did a good job of it.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 09:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jasprit Bumrah bowls during Mumbai Indians net session. (Image Credit: Mumbai Indians/Twitter)

Trust Jasprit Bumrah to try things out of the box. If his variations in fast bowling weren’t enough to surprise the batsmen, this new bag of tricks opened up him during a Mumbai Indians net session surely will. If his own action wasn’t enough to trouble batsmen world over, on Monday, MI’s Twitter handle uploaded a video of Bumrah trying out aping the bowling of certain current and former cricketers.

There were six different actions Bumrah imitated and judging by the look of it, they were likely of Munaf Patel, Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc, Kedar Jadhav, Shreyas Gopal and Anil Kumble. Then again, we can’t be too sure, can we?

Take a look yourself and figure out.



This is not the first time Bumrah has tried something different, especially during nets. Ahead of the 2017 ODIs against Australia in Bengaluru, the 26-year-old had turned left-arm spinner/seasm bowler. Former India cricketers Aakash Chopra had shared the video on his Instagram account. “Let me show you something. This is Jasprit Bumrah, bowling left-arm… ambidextrous,” he said in the video. “Let’s see if he can do it again.



A lot will be expected for the Mumbai Indians pacer as the franchise gets set to defend their IPL title. With Lasith Malinga out of this year’s edition due to personal reasons, Bumrah will have to share the bulk of bowling responsibilities.

