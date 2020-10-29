Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Jofra Archer counting down days to leave bio-secure bubble

IPL 2020: Jofra Archer counting down days to leave bio-secure bubble

IPL 2020: The England fast bowler is in a bubble in Dubai playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals franchise.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:28 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Rajasthan Royals bowler Jofra Archer (IPL/Twitter)

Jofra Archer has said he is counting down the days until he is finally free from the world of bio-secure bubbles he has been trapped in for the past few months. The England fast bowler is in a bubble in Dubai playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals franchise.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE

He also spent nearly three months in England’s bio-secure environment this year, and in July was dropped from the team for the second test against West Indies and fined for breaching protocols.

“You’re just counting days down till you’re free again,” Archer told British media of his stint in the IPL, where he has been one of the standout performers with 17 wickets from 12 matches.

“I might actually get a calendar just to cross them down to feel like the days are going faster. It has been a little bit better than being trapped at the cricket ground. You’re not at the ground but you still can’t get away from cricket.”



ALSO READ | IPL 2020: ‘Deep down he must be disappointed to not have donned India blue,’ Kieron Pollard after Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics against RCB

Playing in empty stadiums has been a surreal experience for the 25-year-old, who admitted to feeling a bit of cabin fever.

“I’ve probably done the most bubble days out of anyone. From an on-field point of view, it’s fine,” he added.

“Being in a Covid bubble, you are going to need your family with you. It helps you stay sane... You’re still going to play and train. But when you’re done, you’re just counting days down.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
Oct 29, 2020 15:52 IST
3 killed in terror attack on French church, consulate targeted in Jeddah
Oct 29, 2020 17:16 IST
Maharashtra extends ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 30
Oct 29, 2020 17:22 IST
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
Oct 29, 2020 16:10 IST

latest news

Boris Johnson under pressure to impose tougher lockdown measures as Covid-19 cases surge
Oct 29, 2020 17:27 IST
Established or not, onne always a struggle for the next project: Pankhuri
Oct 29, 2020 17:26 IST
Merkel warns Germans of a ‘difficult winter’ as Covid-19 surges
Oct 29, 2020 17:24 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Will Harsidhi bring back BJP after 10 years?
Oct 29, 2020 17:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.