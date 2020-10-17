Sections
IPL 2020: Jofra Archer posts hilarious tweet after watching Virat Kohli’s dance video

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer posted a hilarious comment while retweeting Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s dance video during the RCB vs KXIP Indian Premier League match.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 17:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jofra Archer and Virat Kohli (HT Collage)

If you follow cricket and use Twitter often, there is very little chance of you not coming across Jofra Archer’s tweets. The England and Rajasthan Royals fast bowler seems to have a tweet for every situation and that is not even the best part, it is that those tweets are posted a year ago and some even before that. It is like apart from terrorising batsmen with a brutal bouncer, tweeting for ‘the future’ seems to be Archer’s best hobby.

Archer’s recent tweet which went viral, however, had nothing to do with the future but it was as amusing as his them, if not more.

RCB vs RR live score, IPL 2020

Archer posted a hilarious comment while retweeting Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s dance video.

“When she tells you go and lock the door,” tweeted Archer.



 

Kohli was seen dancing multiple times before the toss against KXIP in an IPL 2020 match.

Twitter was flooded with videos and photos of Kohli’s dance moves just before the start of the match.

There were no prizes to guess that the RCB captain was in a great mood. And he had enough reasons to be in a good headspace too. This was a historic match for Kohli as he became the first player in the history of T20 cricket to play 200 matches for a single team.

RCB, however, failed to make it a grand occasion for Kohli. They lost the match to Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul struck fluent fifties in the match that brought back KXIP to winning ways in this IPL.

Kohli was criticised for his decision to hold back AB de Villiers and send Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube ahead of him.

Skipper Kohli said that they wanted to go with a lefty-righty combination as KXIP had two leg spinners.

“Good performance by KXIP, we were not in the game tonight. [About AB batting at 6] We had a chat, a message from outside about left-right combination and we wanted to go with it because they had two leggies,” said Kohli during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

“Sometimes things don’t come off. We’re pretty happy with the decisions we took, but it didn’t come off. Having 170 was a decent score. The idea was to let them [Dube and Sundar] get their eye in. They bowled well,” he added.

